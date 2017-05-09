Travis Scott Gave Jewelry to a Fan who Knew His Lyrics

By Hayden Wright

At a rap concert, it’s easy to tell where the real fans are — they’re the folks mouthing along to every word on every track, without missing a beat. Lately, Travis Scott has been rewarding fans who know his music by heart.

During a set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami over the weekend, Scott noticed a very engaged fan who rapped along to “3500,” his song featuring 2 Chainz and Future. The rapper handed the concertgoer the microphone and gave him a ring from his own finger.

It’s not the first ring Scott has handed out in recent weeks — he gave one to the fan who fell from a balcony during a show and sustained serious injuries. At least the latest bling giveaway comes under happier circumstances.

Watch the concert moment here: