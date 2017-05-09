WATCH: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5 Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the fifth season of Orange Is The New Black.

Season five with the women (and men) of Litchfield is described as:

A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of Litchfield. In real time and over the course of just three days, season five of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates’ lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve.

Orange Is The New Black season five debuts on Friday, June 9 on Netflix.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.