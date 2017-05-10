Burglar Arrested at 50 Cent’s Connecticut Mansion

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maybe it had nothing to do with 50 Cent extricating himself from some of his financial woes, but cops recently caught a burglar snooping around the rapper’s Cent’s mansion in Connecticut.

Farmington police said the suspect triggered an entry alarm Tuesday (May 9) at the 50,000-square-foot home and when private security guards arrived at the scene the found the intruder wandering 50’s 18-acre estate near Hartford, reports the Farmington Patch.

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson III( was not home at the time of the break-in), which is probably a good thing since he already has a criminal record and God knows what could have happened if he saw the dude invading his home.

Cops charged 34-year-old Elwin Joyce of Windsor, Connecticut for burglary, trespassing and other crimes.

50 Cent bought his Connecticut property from heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson for around $4 million in 2003, reports Billboard. The estate is currently on the market for just under $6 million.