Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For President?

(997 NOW) – In an interview with GQ Magazine, Fast & Furious actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is considering a run for the Oval Office. The former WWE wrestling great says a Presidential run would be “a real possibility.”

Johnson said leadership would be his number one priority, if he were to run. He wouldn’t reveal which political party he leans towards or who he endorsed in the 2016 presidential race, but said both campaigns approached him.

The Hayward-born actor said he believes “in inclusion” and does not favor President Trump’s proposed travel ban.

Ron Meyer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal told GQ he would vote for Johnson “without a question.”

Johnson is in good company when it comes to wrestlers turned politicians. Jesse “The Body” Ventura went from longtime World Wrestling Federation superstar to featured actor to winning the Minnesota gubernatorial election in 1998. Ventura left office in 2008.

