Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.10.17)

May 10, 2017 9:31 AM
Happy birthday to Jason, Kanye West is working on new music, and a random teen earned himself a years worth of Wendy’s nuggets. A 10 year old girl escaped from an alligator’s jaw, American Idol is considering Kelly Clarkson as a judge, and we call Greg’s mom Ginger. The morning show is fighting over Mercury in retrograde, listeners call in about their opinion on mercury, and Calvin Harris is collaborating with Katy Perry.

