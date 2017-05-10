‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher Boykin Dead At 45

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, star of MTV’s Rob & Big has died at the age of 45 after suffering a heart attack, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Boykin rose to fame a friend and bodyguard of professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek. He co-starred with Dyrdek on MTV’s Rob & Big from 2006 until 2008 and was also featured on Dyrdek’s other shows Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (2009 – 2015) and Ridiculousness (2011 – ). He also launched a clothing line for big and tall men DO WORK Clothing!.

Boykin is survived by his 9-year old daughter.

My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.