Mac N’ Cheetos Are Returning To Burger King

Mac n’ Cheetos are back … at least for a limited time at Burger King.

The (unholy) marriage of creamy mac n’ cheese surrounded by crispy Cheetos flavor will be back at starting May 18 after a brief stint on menus in summer of 2016.

“Mac n’ Cheetos™ is a Dangerously Cheesy re-imagination of mac n’ cheese,” said Roberto Rios, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Foodservice in a statement in 2016. “The BURGER KING® brand was the perfect partner to bring this delicious and portable snack to life for lovers of cheese all around and our fans.”

An order will come with five pieces and the recommended price of $2.69.

