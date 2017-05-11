WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.11.17)

May 11, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Steve Harvey, The Voice

The guys remind Jason that he got wasted and ate meat once, Abby Lee made a mistake during her sentencing, and tooth gems are making a comeback from the 90s. If you’re stuck in a fashion rut we’ll tell you how to snap out of it, Steve Harvey does not want any of his staff to approach him, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg’s man took care of him while he was throwing up, listeners call in to tell us about their partners sick needs, and Jennifer Hudson will be a coach on The Voice.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live