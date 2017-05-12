Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.12.17)

The guys go back and forth on types of underwear they like, Diddy is one of the richest men in hip hop according to Forbes, and Snapchat just defeated the purpose of its own app. We give you the What the Friday stories, Kelly Clarkson will not be joining Idol but will be on The Voice instead, and we give you the best in Reality Wreck. Mother’s Day gifts can be a disaster, listeners call in to tell us which gifts suck the most, and Steph Curry has new custom shoes made inspired by his wife’s cookbook.

