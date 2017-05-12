Harry Styles Shares Political Inspirations Behind ‘Sign of the Times’

By Robyn Collins

Pop star Harry Styles will release his self-titled debut album today, which follows the release of the record’s first hit single, “Sign of the Times.”

Shortly after it was released, Styles said the song had a dark meaning that dealt with the death of a young mother after giving birth. He has now shared that the track was influenced by politics as well.

When asked if events surrounding Brexit, Black Lives Matter and the presidency of Donald Trump had impacted his songwriting, Styles told the New York Times, “We’re in a difficult time, and I think we’ve been in many difficult times before. But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore,”

“I think it would’ve been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all,” he continued. “For example, ‘Sign of the Times,’ for me, it’s looking at several different things. That’s me commenting on different things.”

Styles also elaborated on the duality that exists within the song and his life. “It’s a time when it’s very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things,” he said. “It’s also nice sometimes to remember that while there’s a lot of bad stuff, there’s also a lot of amazing people doing amazing things in the world.”