Shan’s Weekend Hit List! (05.12.17)

May 12, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Shan, Weekend Hit List

Today head on down to Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco for the Cinetransformer tour previewing the 2PAC MOVIE! The truck will have seating and a mini theater that will allow the public to watch 15 minutes of exclusive footage of ALL EYEZ ON ME. Promotional items will also be given away! It’s from 1-8pm and it’s FREE!

Tomorrow head down to the Facebook Festival at the Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park! 997now will be on-site playing music, snapping pix and giving away prizes! It’s from 12-5pm, open to the public, bring your friends and family for their chili cook-off for charity, car show, live bands, cocktails, food trucks, free kid zone and more!

Saturday and Sunday is the 2017 Silicon Valley Irish Fleadh (Flaa) Festival in Mountain View! Head down and celebrate Irish culture, traditions, music, and food!Saturday noon-8pm / Sunday 11-7pm and it’s FREE!

 

