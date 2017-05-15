Beyoncé Leads BET Awards Nominees

The BET Awards announced their nominees today, and Queen Bey leads the pack.

Beyoncé received seven nominations, followed by Burno Mars with five, Chance the Rapper, Migos and Solange Knowles each garnered four nods.

The BET Awards will air live on June 25 at 8:00 pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

Lemonade – Beyoncé