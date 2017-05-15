Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.15.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

May 15, 2017 9:25 AM
The Warriors barely closed out game one, Katy Perry is considering being a new judge for American Idol,and you can soon get a tattoo that plays audio. One female name is barely being given out to newborns anymore, SNL hits 7-year ratings high, and we have a new Tinder Trash this week. Travel vacations don’t always go as planned, listeners call in to tell us about their vacation plans, and Drake wins best cousin of the year award for hooking up his cousin at prom.

