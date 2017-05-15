L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records as Harassment Allegations Swirl

By Hayden Wright

Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s sudden exit from Sony Music Entertainment’s Epic Records appears to have occurred after a harassment claim by a female assistant. The conduct is currently under company investigation. Reid had served as chairman and CEO of Epic Records since July 2011.

A letter from the claimant’s attorney alleges “remarks about her appearance and clothing and alleged propositions that caused her embarrassment and distress.” According to Billboard, the accuser threatened a lawsuit if a settlement could not be reached. The assistant no longer works at Epic Records because Reid’s conduct allegedly made it “impossible.”

Reid’s attorney declined to comment for the Billboard story, as did the claimant and her representation. One representative for Reid, speaking off the record, told the publication that the attorney’s letter contained inaccuracies.

Through his career, Reid has nurtured talent including TLC, Usher, Toni Braxton and Outkast. He wrote hits for Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, among others. At Epic Records, his lineup of talent includes Meghan Trainor, Future, Fifth Harmony, Travis Scott and DJ Khaled. He also served as a judge on the first two seasons of the American X-Factor.

Sony Music Entertainment has been involved in a public and controversial employment situation regarding Kesha and producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of sexually assaulting and harassing her. The company announced that Luke would leave his post at Kemosabe Records last month.