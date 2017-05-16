Action-Packed ‘War For The Planet of The Apes’ Trailer Released

(997 NOW) – On Monday, 20th Century Fox teased the Tuesday release of the last War For The Planet of The Apes trailer before the movie comes out in theaters on July 14th. The teaser featured a monologue of the original series star Charlton Heston.

Watch the teaser below:



Tuesday’s release of the full-length revealed an action packed glimpse of War For The Planet of The Apes. The film stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer and Terry Notary.

About the Film:

In War For The Planet of The Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. – 20th Century Fox

