Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.16.17)

May 16, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: abby lee, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, simone biles

Simone Biles has a shocking exit on ‘DWTS’, Abby Lee Miller is pissed that no one from the ‘Dance Moms’ cast has reached out to her, and  rompers for men are the new summer trend. A new epidemic called avocado hand is sweeping the nation, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us what crazy stuff they’ve done for their dogs, and Anthony Cromartie has had his 14th kid even after a vasectomy.

