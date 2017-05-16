Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Expecting Baby No. #1

By Andrea Park

(CBS NEWS) – Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

On Mother’s Day, Hart took to Instagram to break the happy news.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

Parrish confirmed the pregnancy on her own Instagram and revealed the baby’s sex, along with a photo of the sonogram.

“First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the harts with the baby carriage! .. all on God’s Timing. I am so ready for our next chapter… Overjoyed! it’s been an amazing experience thus far and I can’t wait for what’s to come.. thank u guys for all of your well wishes. Happy Mother-to-be Day to me! P.S. It’s a boy, straight chillin’ already.”

Hart and Parrish married in August. Hart has two kids from a previous marriage to Torrei Hart — daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9.

In September, Hart talked about the possibility of being a new dad again and told ET, “Me and my wife are in an amazing place,” he shared. “We’re still newlyweds, we’re still fresh in this marriage so we’re enjoying the new steps in marriage.”

“It’s about having the patience to deal with another kid,” the comedian added. “See, my kids are old enough where I can say, ‘Go do something,’ and they go do something. I gotta make sure I have the patience to follow a baby.”

