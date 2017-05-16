Miley Cyrus Bringing Dad Billy Ray to Mentor on ‘The Voice’

By Joe Cingrana

Miley Cyrus has returned to pop with the single “Malibu” after taking a break to work on other creative outlets like A Very Murray Christmas, her remake of The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ with Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne and, of course, her ‘Dead Petz’ project just to name a few. She was also brought on as a key adviser during the tenth season of The Voice and signed on as an official judge for the eleventh season, replacing Gwen Stefani.

During her visit at 92.3 AMP Radio in NYC, Miley revealed that she will be returning to The Voice for the show’s 13th season, and she’s bringing a familiar face along for the ride — dear ol’ dad.

“We get to pick a mentor,” Miley explains to Shoboy and Nina. “Last year I had Joan Jett who I picked because she’s just awesome, and I had a large group of females — there were only like two dudes on my team so it was really good to have that — and this year I’m coming for Blake Shelton! I’m bringing out the big guns, I’m bringing out dad and having him give all the Country advice.”

“I know my dad’s been the best mentor for me, so I’m excited for him to be able to mentor others because he’s got the best advice,” she continued.

The closeness between Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus is renowned, but are there any quirks that Miley can admit to getting being embarrassed by?

“He’s SO slow,” laughs Miley. “He’s like the slowest person of all time! A hurry for my dad is two days later.”

That revelation led to funny story about Cyrus getting her license.

“My mom wasn’t going to let me get my license, and he let me get my license. And he called this dealership to get them to stay open so I could get a car because my mom told him ‘no way’ — and then it was just because he wanted me to drive him to McDonald’s.”

“So I was like my dad’s personal McDonald’s driver, and that’s because we never have family dinner because he’s always late and doesn’t want to leave the house. He just plays his guitar all day long, until midnight, and then he goes and gets double-doubles.”

Watch the full video below.