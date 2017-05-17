Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.17.17)

Congrats to our Warriors for winning game 2 by a landslide, Roseanne is coming back to TV, and Instagram has copied Snapchat once again. We bring you Weird News Wednesday, Katy Perry is officially an American Idol judge, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. We talk about getting caught in lies, listeners call to share their stories, and one Warriors player had to disable his social media comments.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: