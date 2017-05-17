WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (05.17.17)

May 17, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Heklina, Side Show

Heklina regales us with stories of her Drag Queens of Comedy Tour and her conversation with Neil Patrick Harris.

Plus, there is massive controversy surrounding the planning of Heklina’s upcoming birthday party. Greg has a list of people he needs to call out in hopes of getting this party back on track.

All this and more, on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show Podcast!

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”)

All EpisodesRSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live