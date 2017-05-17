Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (05.17.17)

Heklina regales us with stories of her Drag Queens of Comedy Tour and her conversation with Neil Patrick Harris.

Plus, there is massive controversy surrounding the planning of Heklina’s upcoming birthday party. Greg has a list of people he needs to call out in hopes of getting this party back on track.

All this and more, on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show Podcast!

