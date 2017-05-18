WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.18.17)

May 18, 2017 9:13 AM
James Corden reveals Katy Perry asked him for advice, Beyonce and Jay-Z have reached a new high in their bank account, and Danielle Bregoli aka “Cash Me Ousside” is going on tour. One man sued over a bad first date, the Bachelorette is getting more diverse, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Jackie got invited to her 10 year HS reunion, listeners call in to tell us about their reunion, and Zaza Pachulia is not going to be getting a warm welcome in San Antonio.

