Harry Styles Slays on Day 3 of ‘The Late Late Show’ Residency

By Robyn Collins

In preparation for the release of his upcoming album, Harry Styles has been doing a The Late Late Show marathon.

The ex-One Directioner delighted fans Wednesday night (May 17) with witty quips, sketches, and an acoustic performance of the song “Two Ghosts,” which appears in original form on his debut solo album.

In one bit, the pop star and show host James Corden played a pair of surgeons that repeatedly break into song at the worst times.

The British singer will complete his four-night stint Thursday night with a “Carpool Karaoke” bit and, very possibly, more surprises. Stay tuned.