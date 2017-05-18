WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Michael Jackson ‘Bubbles’ Movie Closer to Reality

The film will tell Jackson's story from the perspective of his pet monkey. May 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson

By Robyn Collins

Netflix is getting close to closing a deal for Bubbles, a script detailing the life of the late Michael Jackson from the perspective of his beloved pet monkey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taika Waititi, who directed the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, will co-helm the stop-animation feature with Mark Gustafson. Sources say the deal is near $20 million and is for worldwide rights.

The film is expected to be similar to Charlie Kaufman’s Anomalisa (2015), utilizing stop-animation technology, which combines 3D printing and puppetry.

