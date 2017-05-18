WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Watch Paramore Perform ‘Hard Times’ Live

They also performed "Ain't It Fun." May 18, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Paramore

By Hayden Wright

Paramore are currently on the road promoting their new studio album After Laughter and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to play “Hard Times.” Hayley Williams gave a high-energy performance with quirky dance moves possibly cribbed from David Byrne. The whole band wore primary colored jumpsuits and Williams sported bright blue and yellow eye makeup.

Related: Paramore to Embark on Third Parahoy! Festival at Sea

During their appearance, Paramore also performed their GRAMMY-winning hit “Ain’t It Fun.” Watch them play new material here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live