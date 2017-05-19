WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.19.17)

May 19, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, DJ Khaled, Fernando and Greg, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke

DJ Khaled made an appearance at UC Berkeley’s graduation, Katy Perry made a diss track to Taylor Swift, and cut-out detachable jeans are now on sale. A man in Florida kissed a rattlesnake, the girl whos being sued for a bad date is pissed, and reality wreck is from MTV’S The Challenge today. Greg’s mom refuses to pump gas, listeners call in about chores they will never do, and Robin Thicke’s family is dealing with a pot farm.

