Peet’s Is Now Offering Chicken And Waffles

May 19, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Peet's Coffee and Tea

It is in the form of the “Maple Waffle & Gouda Chicken.”

The warm breakfast sandwich is cage-free eggs with seasoned chicken sausage topped with Gouda cheese. This is all wedged between a “maple, buttermilk
liege style waffle.”

“Adding the Maple Waffle and Gouda Chicken sandwich to our breakfast lineup for summer demonstrates our commitment to innovating our coffeebar offerings with a foodie focus in mind,” said Liz Berman, Vice President, Retail Marketing, Peet’s Coffee said in a press release. “We are always seeking opportunities to provide our customers with a memorable experience and are excited to unveil this fresh take on an American favorite.”

The “Maple Waffle & Gouda Chicken” will be available May 10th through August 31st in NorCal, SoCal, Illinois and DC Metro Area coffeebars with a retail price of $4.95.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

