Tom Hardy To Star In ‘Venom’ Movie Spin-Off

Sony has landed the Oscar-nominated actor for the stand-alone Spider-Man Venom film.

Hardy is jumping from the DC to Marvel Universe after playing the villain Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. In Venom, Hardy will play Eddie Brock who is infected by the alien Symbiote to become Spider-man’s archenemy Venom.

They also signed Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less) to direct the Spider-Man spin-off.

Venom joins this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Silver Sable/Black Cat film in Sony’s Marvel arsenal.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.