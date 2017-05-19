WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Tom Hardy To Star In ‘Venom’ Movie Spin-Off

May 19, 2017 12:52 PM
Sony has landed the Oscar-nominated actor for the stand-alone Spider-Man Venom film.

Hardy is jumping from the DC to Marvel Universe after playing the villain Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. In Venom, Hardy will play Eddie Brock who is infected by the alien Symbiote to become Spider-man’s archenemy Venom.

They also signed Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less) to direct the Spider-Man spin-off.

Venom joins this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Silver Sable/Black Cat film in Sony’s Marvel arsenal.

 

