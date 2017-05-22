Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.22.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

May 22, 2017 9:39 AM
The guys tell us about their weekend, Harry Styles secretly performed at the Troubador in LA, and weed-infused coffee is coming to the states. There’s a cafe where you can eat next to rats, Drake professed his love to Nicki Minaj on stage, and we bring you an all new Tinder Trash. Weddings are getting more extravagant and expensive, listeners call in to tell us about their themed weddings, and the Warriors could sweep tonight!

