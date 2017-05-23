James Corden Pays Tribute to Manchester in Wake of Terror Attack

By Hayden Wright

Last night, James Corden offered an emotional tribute to those killed in a bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, UK. The Late Late Show host honored the people of Manchester whose community was rocked by a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 59—including children and young adults.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester tonight,” he said. “All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight.”

“We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening,” he added.

Corden took a moment to highlight some of the contributions Manchester natives have made to sports, music, science and social justice.

“Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester but you will definitely have heard of it,” he said. “It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things, great football teams, Manchester City, Manchester United. It’s famous for incredible music, Oasis and Joy Division.”

“It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It’s the home of the inventor of the first computer.”

“When I think of Manchester, of the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people, you will be hard-pressed to find.”

Corden joins a wave of celebrities who’ve expressed shock and condolences since news of the attack broke. The bombing is currently under investigation by British authorities as more details of the horrific event surface. Police confirm that the suicide bomber died on the scene.

Watch Corden’s emotional tribute here: