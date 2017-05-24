‘Clerks’ Actress Lisa Spoonauer Dead at 44

JACKSON, N.J. (997 NOW) – Actress in Kevin Smith’s hit 1994 movie, Clerks, Lisa Spoonauer has died. She was 44. No cause of death has been released yet said the George Hassler Funeral Home in Jackson, New Jeresy where Spoonauer lived.

Spoonauer was best known for her ‘Clerks’ role as Caitlin Bree, Dante Hicks’ (Brian O’Halloran) infamous ex-girlfriend. Smith first met Spoonauer at Brookdale Community College in 1992 while attending an acting class. “Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “She didn’t sound like she was acting at all.”.

Brian O’Halloran, who played Dante Hicks posted on Instagram “I was blessed to have been part of an incredible life changing adventure with her,” he said. “She will live on in my heart and in the hearts of millions. Always in my heart.”

In 1995, she began dating her co-star, Jeff Anderson who played Dante Hick’s best friend Randal Graves. The couple married 1998, but filed for divorce in 1999.

In 2001, Spoonauer reprised her role as Caitlin Bree on the animated television series of Clerks. She moved on from acting, then married again to Tom Caron and moved to Jackson where she managed a restaurant and became an event planner.

She is survived by her husband, daughter and stepson.



