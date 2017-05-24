WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.24.17)

May 24, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Billy Bush, Daily Podcast, dwts, Fernando and Greg, Nicki Minaj

Dancing with the Stars revealed its winner, Nicki Minaj talked about her relationship with Nas on ‘Ellen’, and Jackie got to dine at a cafe with rats. We bring you Weird News Wednesday, Katy Perry discusses her feud with Taylor Swift, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Greg forgot his wallet this weekend, listeners call in to tell us stories about their cheap friends, and Billy Bush tells his side of the story about getting fired.

