Zayn Malik’s Sophomore Album Has ‘More Optimistic Tone’

By Abby Hassler

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s 2016 debut solo album, Mind of Mine, received positive views from critics and fans alike. Now, RCA Records CEO Peter Edge reveals to EW Malik’s second album shows a “lot of growth.”

“It wasn’t easy making that decision and having the courage to step out first and make a record,” Edge explained. “This album has a more optimistic tone to it after coming through that more challenging time. It shows a lot of growth.”

Malik dropped his first single off the album, “Still Got Time,” back in March. The track features rapper PartyNextDoor and is all about “how it’s great to be young” and being able to do what you want in life.

“Zayn just wants to make his music and do what he does,” he continues. “I think he definitely wants a lot of himself in there, and I think that’s what the last record had — it maybe even gave people more insight than they thought they were going to get.”

The record does not yet have a release date.