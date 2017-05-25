Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.25.17)

Happy National Wine Day, Justin Bieber couldn’t sing the spanish words in ‘Despacito’ on stage, and a new DC Super Hero all-girls show is coming to TV. Emojis were brought into a court case, a contestant on the ‘Bachelorette’ calls in to talk to us about the show, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Beauty sleep is actually a real thing, and Shaq got real with Charles Barkley.
6am – 7am:
Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”
7am – 8am:
Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”
8am – 9am:
Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”