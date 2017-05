1.Odell Beckham Jr. is skipping practice to hang with his new girl, Iggy Azalea.

2. ‘Game of Thrones‘ season 7 trailer is finally here.

3. Johnny Depp‘s jealousy played a part in his divorce to Amber Heard.

