WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

George R. R. Martin Compares Donald Trump To A ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

May 25, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, HBO

The writer of the books behind the hit HBO series has some choice words about Donald Trump.

In a recent article in Esquire, George R. R. Martin compared Trump to the sadistic and eminently hateable King Joffrey in his series.

RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

“I think Joffrey is now the king in America. And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books.”

King Joffrey meets his end by poisoning during a wedding feast. Tyrion Lannister, Joffrey’s uncle, is arrested for the murder even though the actual orchestrators were Lord Petyr Baelish and Lady Olenna Tyrell.

 

feet George R. R. Martin Compares Donald Trump To A Game of Thrones CharacterBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live