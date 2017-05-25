Niall Horan Calls Eagles’ Don Henley ‘Dad’

By Annie Reuter

Niall Horan is hard at work on his first solo release since One Direction, in a cover story interview with Billboard the former boy band member reveals that he remains in constant contact with 1D as well as Don Henley.

“Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction, but I have to try at least to get somewhere near it,” he says, adding that he talks frequently with his 1D bandmates. “We haven’t even had a ­conversation about how long we think the break will be.”

Until the forthcoming 1D reunion, Horan is trying his hand at a solo career and hopes to emulate the music of his heroes — the Eagles. While Henley’s “Boys of Summer” and “Dirty Laundry” inspired his current single “Slow Hands,” he says guitarist Joe Walsh gave him some helpful advice as did Henley.

“You better enjoy the ride, because one day you’re going to be sitting on your own balls,” he recalls the guitarist’s advice. “Don Henley and I talk every couple weeks or so. It’s mad. I call him ‘Dad.’ He calls me ‘Son.'”

“Niall is a solid guy whose focus is right where it ought to be: on songwriting,” Henley tells Billboard. “He’s got the Irish charm and a healthy, self-effacing sense of humor, which is an essential ­survival tool in this business. I think that Niall will evolve into a resonant, thoughtful voice for his generation.”