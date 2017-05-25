WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Spicy ‘Sweet Heat’ Starburst And Skittles Are Coming This Winter

May 25, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Skittles, Starburst

According to People, spicy ‘Sweet Heat’ versions of both Starburst and Skittles are coming soon.

Sweet Heat Starburst will include the flavors Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple. The Sweet Heat Skittles have the flavors Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark.

Both made their debut at the Sweets & Snacks Expo and will hit the stores in the winter.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

