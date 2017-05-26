WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg's Daily Podcast! (05.26.17)

May 26, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: 13 Reasons Why, 997 NOW, Bethany Frankel, Fernando and Greg

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, season 2 of ’13 Reasons Why’ is casting in the Bay Area, and an all black clothing subscription service is now available. What The Friday involves a pigeon with a backpack full of drugs, Bethany Frankel dishes some dirt on Watch What Happens Live, and Reality Wreck has some mom and daughter drama. Sleeping naked means you have a better relationship, listeners call in to tell us how they like to sleep, and Javale McGee is going through a lawsuit.

