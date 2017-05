1.Kevin Spacey promotes ‘House of Cards’ on Washington Metro.

2.Netflix is holding a casting for season 2 of ’13 Reasons Why’.

3. Nicki Minaj is set to perform at the first ever NBA Awards.

