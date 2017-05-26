WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Post Malone Finally Meets Allen Iverson

The two were partying together last night, listening to Malone's breakout hit, "White Iverson." May 26, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Allen Iverson, Post Malone

By Abby Hassler

Post Malone had the time of his life last night (May 25) when it finally got to meet former NBA star Allen Iverson, who inspired Malone’s breakout hit “White Iverson.”

In a video posted on social media, the two are partying and listening to the song. Iverson seems to perk with the line “f— practice.”

TMZ reports the rapper had been hoping to meet his idol for a while. In true Malone style, he posted a photo of the encounter, with the ridiculous caption, “FINALLYYYYYYYYYDMRNEJSOFBRVRI.”

It seems Iverson was impressed with Malone, as he posted a photo of the two afterward with the caption, “The culture has no boundaries!”

