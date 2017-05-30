WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Eminem Shares How Jim Carrey Inspired ‘The Eminem Show’

The concept for 'The Eminem Show' was based on Carrey's film 'The Truman Show.' May 30, 2017 10:32 AM
Eminem has been teasing plans for the 15th anniversary of his 2002 album The Eminem Show. Today, the singer posted a photo to Instagram detailing how the project was inspired by actor Jim Carrey.

The photo shows proofs of the album artwork with a handwritten note that reads: “The concert for The Eminem Show was inspired by The Truman Show because my life felt like it was becoming a circus around that time and I felt like I was always being watched. Basically, Jim Carrey wrote my album.”

