Fernando and Greg's Daily Podcast! (05.30.17)

May 30, 2017 9:10 AM
Ayesha Curry, Kim Kardashian

The guys talk about their 3 day weekend, Kim Kardashian reveals that Kendall was never friends with Taylor Swift, and new LED eyelashes are on the market. Ayesha Curry tells us what her diet is like, the Bachelorette goes off on a guy who is supposedly in a relationship, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg discusses leaving someone behind at the airport, listeners call in to tell us about their travel preferences, and Ayesha Curry rapped about food at Bottlerock.

