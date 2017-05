1.Rachel Lindsay tells one contestant to ‘Get the F— Out’ on the Bachelorette.

2.’Pirates 5‘ steals ‘Baywatch’ thunder in the Box Office.

3. A Sherpa takes a Steph Curry jersey to top of Mount Everest

