WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.31.17)

May 31, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Ginger, Kathy Griffin

Topless Summer is back on to win a brand new Chevy Camaro, Wonder Woman is about to break the mold, and Skittles and Starburst are coming out with Sweet Heat flavors. Weird News Wednesday involves an alligator in a pool, Kathy Griffin apologized for insensitive beheading photo, and we call Greg’s Mom Ginger. Shan had an unexpected visitor this weekend, and game one of the finals starts tomorrow!

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live