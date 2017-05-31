WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (05.31.17)

May 31, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Heklina, Side Show

On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

The guys are gearing up for this weekend’s big Oasis party, the team is weighing in on the Kathy Griffin controversy, and Heklina shares an interesting update about that homeless guy she was dating a while back.

Plus, Greg recaps his trip to Chicago, where there just happened to be the annual “International Men of Leather” taking place at the same time. It was interesting, to say the least.

All this and more on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”)

All EpisodesRSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live