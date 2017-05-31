Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (05.31.17)

On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

The guys are gearing up for this weekend’s big Oasis party, the team is weighing in on the Kathy Griffin controversy, and Heklina shares an interesting update about that homeless guy she was dating a while back.

Plus, Greg recaps his trip to Chicago, where there just happened to be the annual “International Men of Leather” taking place at the same time. It was interesting, to say the least.

All this and more on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

