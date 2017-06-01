Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.01.17)

We’re all excited about game 1, Mariah Carey’s dogs got pampered in wine country, and pastel lace shorts are on the market for men. Jackie, Reid and Shan debut their Warrior’s song “Dub Nation Number One”, we give you the latest Trump updates, and Taylor Swift scores early legal victory over the DJ assault. Listeners call in to complain about gadgets being a distraction at school, and we hype up the Warriors one more time and even Ginger has something to say about the Finals!

