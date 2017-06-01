Major Lazer Drop Track with Camila Cabello, Travis Scott & Quavo

By Robyn Collins

Major Lazer dropped the surprise EP Know No Better on Thursday, May 31. The first single was the title track and it features Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo.

Soon after the cat was out of the bag, the trio posted five more songs. “Sue Cara,” “Front of the Line,” “Jump,” “Particula,” and “Buscando Huellas,” feature guest appearances by Sean Paul, J. Balvin, Nasty C and others.

Jamaican-American DJ Walshy Fire has hinted that Major Lazer’s next full-length album could follow the EP before too long, reports Complex.

“It’s gonna come out later this year or early next year for sure,” he said, then added that the release will feature “a few more club songs [and] a few more festival songs, but it’ll be in the same spectrum — just super-well-written songs with really great production that the entire world can understand.”

For now, check out the six new Major Lazer songs below.