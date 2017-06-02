Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.02.17)

Happy Friday! Greg gives Jackie her birthday gifts on air, and we recap game one of The Finals. Rihanna stole the show last night, a law is almost passed in CA to keep bars open until 4am, ’13 Reasons Why’ is holding a casting call in Vallejo this weekend, and Reality Wreck comes from The Abbey today. Listeners call in about skipping peoples weddings, and Kevin Durant dated the ‘Bachelorette’ in college.

