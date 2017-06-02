WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.02.17)

June 2, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Rihanna, Fernando and Greg, Daily Podcast, NBA Finals

Happy Friday! Greg gives Jackie her birthday gifts on air, and we recap game one of The Finals. Rihanna stole the show last night, a law is almost passed in CA to keep bars open until 4am, ’13 Reasons Why’ is holding a casting call in Vallejo this weekend, and Reality Wreck comes from The Abbey today. Listeners call in about skipping peoples weddings, and Kevin Durant dated the ‘Bachelorette’ in college.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live