1.Rihanna stole the show last night at The Finals game.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Jennifer Lopez threw shade at Drake by calling him a booty call.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Kylie Jenner poses in underwear to promote her new lip kit.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg