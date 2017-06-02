WIn Tix: WONDER WOMAN™ Lasso of Truth at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

99.7 NOW is hooking you up this spring with tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in celebration of its newest attraction, Wonder Woman™ Lasso of Truth!

This weekend, listen and win EVERY HOUR, 12 PM – 7 PM on a Six Flags Ticket Takeover!

Listen and win weekdays with St. John at 4:20 PM.

WONDER WOMAN™ Lasso of Truth is a power-packed super pendulum ride that will send guests on a dizzying journey in this thrilling and extreme attraction. WONDER WOMAN, the most iconic female Super Hero, is the embodiment of justice, equality and peace; she is the symbol of female empowerment, as she seeks to fight evil at every turn.

For a second chance at winning – click here and register.