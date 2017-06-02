WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

WIn Tix: WONDER WOMAN™ Lasso of Truth at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

June 2, 2017 11:30 AM
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

99.7 NOW is hooking you up this spring with tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in celebration of its newest attraction, Wonder Woman™ Lasso of Truth!

This weekend, listen and win EVERY HOUR, 12 PM – 7 PM on a Six Flags Ticket Takeover!

Listen and win weekdays with St. John at 4:20 PM.

WONDER WOMAN™ Lasso of Truth is a power-packed super pendulum ride that will send guests on a dizzying journey in this thrilling and extreme attraction. WONDER WOMAN, the most iconic female Super Hero, is the embodiment of justice, equality and peace; she is the symbol of female empowerment, as she seeks to fight evil at every turn.

For a second chance at winning – click here and register.

